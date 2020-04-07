Video
Tuesday, 7 April, 2020, 2:59 PM
Coronavirus death toll rises to 17 in BD, 41 new cases Bangabandhu's killer arrested Capt (sacked) Abdul Mazed sent to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj
Published : Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent

Bashundhara Group MD lauds PM’s stimulus package

Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir has lauded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for announcing a historic stimulus package to address the economic shock caused by coronavirus.
Terming the package 'the best ever,' he said Bangladesh will be able to retain the pace of socioeconomic development under her apt leadership.
Anvir came up with the statement after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveiled Tk 727 billion package on Sunday to deal with the corona situation in Bangladesh, says a press release.
Recalling "Mother of Humanity" Award accorded to Sheikh Hasina as a global recognition of her magnanimity to the displaced Rohingya people, he said the Prime Minister
has once again proved justification of the title by announcing the incentives.
"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has once again proved to be the Mother of Humanity," he said.
Anvir said people from all strata of society have come under the economic coverage. The Awami League-led government's SDG slogan 'to leave no one behind' has been reflected in the package.
Besides, the pragmatic and lucrative incentives announced for the business sectors in the bleak situation are highly appreciable, the Bashundhara Group MD said.
The global leaders, who are showing hostility to their citizens in the current standoff, should take lessons from Sheikh Hasina, he added.


