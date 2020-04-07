ACC director Jalal Uddin dies of Covid-19





He had tested positive for coronavirus seven days ago and was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

"He was admitted at the hospital with symptoms of Covid-19 infection. His blood pressure began to fall from 2:30am on Monday. He died around 7:30am," Dr Shihab Uddin, coordinator

of Bangladesh-Kuwait Friendship Hospital confirmed to journalists.

"We have informed the ACC director general. At this point, we don't know how the deceased was infected," Dr Shihab said.

Saifuzzaman was an officer of the 22nd batch of the BCS administration cadre and deputed to the anti-graft agency in 2016.



















