Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 April, 2020, 2:59 PM
Coronavirus death toll rises to 17 in BD, 41 new cases Bangabandhu's killer arrested Capt (sacked) Abdul Mazed sent to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj
Home Front Page

ACC director Jalal Uddin dies of Covid-19

Published : Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Staff Correspondent

Jalal Uddin Mohammad Saifuzzaman, Director (administration) of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has died from coronavirus at Kuwait Maitree Hospital in Uttara on Monday.
He had tested positive for coronavirus seven days ago and was undergoing treatment at the hospital.
"He was admitted at the hospital with symptoms of Covid-19 infection. His blood pressure began to fall from 2:30am on Monday. He died around 7:30am," Dr Shihab Uddin, coordinator
of Bangladesh-Kuwait Friendship Hospital confirmed to journalists.
"We have informed the ACC director general. At this point, we don't know how the deceased was infected," Dr Shihab said.
Saifuzzaman was an officer of the 22nd batch of the BCS administration cadre and deputed to the anti-graft agency in 2016.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UGC asks private univs to stop admission, assigning grades without semester finals
Courts to remain closed till Apr 14
US braced for historic blow as virus lands British PM in hospital
UK gives BD 21m pounds to fight Covid-19
No entry to, exit from Ctg, Rajshahi cities
Bashundhara Group MD lauds PM’s stimulus package
ACC director Jalal Uddin dies of Covid-19
Narayanganj city under virtual lockdown


Latest News
Coronavirus death toll rises to 17 in BD, 41 new cases
Bangabandhu's killer Capt (sacked) Mazed sent to jail
Bangabandhu's killer Mazed kept in court's hajatkhana
Man killed in motorcycle collision
After Trump threat, India lifts ban on medicine export
Bangabandhu's killer Mazed produced before court
Habiganj on lockdown
3 Tabligh Jamaat men test positive for coronavirus
PM announces incentives for doctors, nurses, health workers
Bangabandhu's killer Abdul Mazed arrested after 45 years
Most Read News
Bangabandhu's killer Abdul Mazed arrested after 45 years
ACC official dies of coronavirus
BD sees highest 4 deaths in a day, surpasses 100 cases
UK declares £21 million for Bangladesh to fight COVID-19
6 of a family test positive for corona, home on lockdown
Coronavirus could cause calamity for poor countries
3 coronavirus deaths in country, 35 new cases: IEDCR
26 Bangladeshis in Singapore test positive in a day
Coronavirus Pandemic: Top News
Narayanganj on lockdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft