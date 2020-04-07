Narayanganj city under virtual lockdown





NARAYANGANJ, Apr 6: Narayanganj City Corporation area has been put under lockdown in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the densely-populated city.Local administration took the measure on Monday, a day after the city corporation mayor Selina Hayat Ivy urged the government to impose curfew in the city corporation area."The city corporation area came under virtual lockdown as movement of vehicles and people were restricted after a number of Covid-19 patients were detected in the city," said Narayanganj Deputy Commissioner Jashim Uddin.Narayanganj Police Superintendent Zahidul Alam said, 'Though no lockdown was announced officially, the restriction amounts to lockdown. We have set up check-posts at all the entry and exit points of the localities of the city to prevent people from coming out of their houses and movement of any type of vehicles,' he said.