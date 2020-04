* 35 new cases detected-total 123

* 3 more die- total 12

* All shops to close by 7:00 pm

* Offer daily prayers at home

* No entry, exit from Ctg, Rajshahi

* UGC asks pvt univs to stop admission

* Testing to start in Sylhet today

* Demo for relief in Sylhet, Jashore

* Tiger at New York zoo tests positive