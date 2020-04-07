Infection spreading fast





They also feared that the virus is now staying at the fourth stage and transmitting to the community.

The number of the infected doubled in last 24 hours in the country since the start of testing suspected increased.

"Now, we are staying at the fourth stage (last stage) of infection. In this stage, the virus will transmit rapidly and it is difficult to control the spread of it. There are many major clusters of infection all over the country," Dr Nirupam Das, founder and spokesperson of Bangladesh Doctors Foundation told the Daily Observer on Monday.

"Our situation will be more terrible than Italy or USA if we do not become more cautious about the deadly virus. We have not such medical facilities like them," he mentioned.

People should be more cautious and stay home maintaining the social distancing, he urged.

According to Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), three infection cases were reported on April 1, two cases on April 2, five cases on April 3, nine cases on April 4, 18 cases on April 5 and 35 new coronavirus infection cases were reported on April 6.

IEDCR on Sunday mentioned five major clusters where the infection cases were high. These clusters include Narayanganj, Tolarbagh, Mirpur, Basabo and Madaripur. Besides, most of the infected cases were found in different areas in the capital.

Bangladesh on Sunday reported 18 new coronavirus cases and one death. So far, the country has confirmed 123 cases and 12 deaths.

Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services Prof Dr Abul

Kalam Azad on Monday said at a press conference that the virus was no longer confined to one place in the country.

"It is now increasing rapidly. About 35 more people tested positive and three more died today," he said, adding that about 468 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours from all over the country. And a total of 4,011 samples have been tested so far until Monday.

He earlier said that the risks of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection have intensified as thousands of garment workers returned to Dhaka and its adjacent areas in large groups. The nationwide shutdown will continue till April 14.

"To prevent the coronavirus spread, the government has shut down offices, educational institutions, cut off public transport and urged people to stay at home. But its efforts will face a tough challenge as thousands of people returned to the capital," Dr Kamrul Afsar Hillol, a physician said.

Some of the returnees may be infected with the virus via contact and these people will infect others, he said, adding that the risks of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection have intensified largely now.





















The spread of the deadly coronavirus is taking serious turn gradually in Bangladesh as the number of infection cases is rising alarmingly, experts feared.They also feared that the virus is now staying at the fourth stage and transmitting to the community.The number of the infected doubled in last 24 hours in the country since the start of testing suspected increased."Now, we are staying at the fourth stage (last stage) of infection. In this stage, the virus will transmit rapidly and it is difficult to control the spread of it. There are many major clusters of infection all over the country," Dr Nirupam Das, founder and spokesperson of Bangladesh Doctors Foundation told the Daily Observer on Monday."Our situation will be more terrible than Italy or USA if we do not become more cautious about the deadly virus. We have not such medical facilities like them," he mentioned.People should be more cautious and stay home maintaining the social distancing, he urged.According to Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), three infection cases were reported on April 1, two cases on April 2, five cases on April 3, nine cases on April 4, 18 cases on April 5 and 35 new coronavirus infection cases were reported on April 6.IEDCR on Sunday mentioned five major clusters where the infection cases were high. These clusters include Narayanganj, Tolarbagh, Mirpur, Basabo and Madaripur. Besides, most of the infected cases were found in different areas in the capital.Bangladesh on Sunday reported 18 new coronavirus cases and one death. So far, the country has confirmed 123 cases and 12 deaths.Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services Prof Dr AbulKalam Azad on Monday said at a press conference that the virus was no longer confined to one place in the country."It is now increasing rapidly. About 35 more people tested positive and three more died today," he said, adding that about 468 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours from all over the country. And a total of 4,011 samples have been tested so far until Monday.He earlier said that the risks of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection have intensified as thousands of garment workers returned to Dhaka and its adjacent areas in large groups. The nationwide shutdown will continue till April 14."To prevent the coronavirus spread, the government has shut down offices, educational institutions, cut off public transport and urged people to stay at home. But its efforts will face a tough challenge as thousands of people returned to the capital," Dr Kamrul Afsar Hillol, a physician said.Some of the returnees may be infected with the virus via contact and these people will infect others, he said, adding that the risks of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection have intensified largely now.