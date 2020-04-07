Video
Tuesday, 7 April, 2020, 2:59 PM
Coronavirus death toll rises to 17 in BD, 41 new cases Bangabandhu's killer arrested Capt (sacked) Abdul Mazed sent to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj
Front Page

Shut kitchen markets, shops by 7pm: DMP

Published : Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Staff correspondent

Law enforcers on duty at a check post at Chashara in Narayanganj on Monday to stop people’s entry to and exit from the city in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus. PHOTO OBSERVER

Law enforcers on duty at a check post at Chashara in Narayanganj on Monday to stop people’s entry to and exit from the city in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus. PHOTO OBSERVER

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Monday ordered all shops, superstores and kitchen markets in the capital to close by 7:00pm every day as the coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh continued to intensify.
Medicine stores and emergency services will remain out of the purview of this directive, according to DMP Commissioner Shafiqul Islam.
The DMP also sought support from general people to contain the spread coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) imposed restrictions on entry and exit points of the
city on Monday as a measure against the spread of coronavirus.
At least eight teams of police started patrolling 40 pre-selected spots of the city from 11:00am to ensure the restrictions, RMP officials said.
"We're not calling it a lockdown, but we will not allow anyone to go out and come to the city for the safety of the people," said Golam Ruhul Kuddus, an additional deputy commissioner and spokesperson of RMP.
He said they also put restrictions on the city's businesses and asked for closure of all shops and markets other than the emergency services after 6:00pm.


Narayanganj on lockdown
