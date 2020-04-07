Video
Tuesday, 7 April, 2020
GSK to partner with Vir for potential COVID-19 treatments, invest $250m

Published : Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc will invest $250 million in Vir Biotechnology Inc and collaborate to develop potential treatments for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the companies said on Monday.
Drugmakers across the globe are rushing to develop a treatment or vaccine for the fast-spreading coronavirus that has killed over 68,400 people globally. There are currently no approved treatments for the disease.
Initial focus will be to accelerate development of Vir's investigational treatments, VIR-7831 and VIR-7832, the companies said.
The companies plan to directly start with a mid-stage trial within the next three to five months.
Experts have said it could take 12 months to 18 months to develop a coronavirus vaccine.




The equity investment from GSK is priced at $37.73 per Vir share, a 10% premium to the stock's Friday close.
GSK has so far focused on providing adjuvants, efficacy boosters that play a vital role in many vaccines, as part of its efforts to find potential vaccines against the coronavirus.
This is California-based Vir's second partnership with a major drugmaker for the development of a potential coronavirus treatment, having last month signed a letter of intent with Biogen Inc.
    -bdnews24.com



