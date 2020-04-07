Ramadan office timing announced













The decision was taken in the regular weekly Cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister's Ganobhaban residence with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair on Monday.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said this at a press briefing at the Secretariat after the meeting.

He said there will be a 15-minute break from 1:15 pm to 1:30 pm for Zohr prayers. The Fridays and Sundays will remain the weekend as usual during the Ramadan.

The Cabinet Secretary said banks, insurance and other financial institutions, Bangladesh Post Office, Bangladesh Railway, hospitals, state-owned industries and factories as well as other companies will fix their own office timing for the Ramadan following their own rules and considering public interest. The government has rescheduled the office timing for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm for all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies.The decision was taken in the regular weekly Cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister's Ganobhaban residence with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair on Monday.Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said this at a press briefing at the Secretariat after the meeting.He said there will be a 15-minute break from 1:15 pm to 1:30 pm for Zohr prayers. The Fridays and Sundays will remain the weekend as usual during the Ramadan.The Cabinet Secretary said banks, insurance and other financial institutions, Bangladesh Post Office, Bangladesh Railway, hospitals, state-owned industries and factories as well as other companies will fix their own office timing for the Ramadan following their own rules and considering public interest.