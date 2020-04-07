Quader terms Fakhrul ‘unwise’





Quader said, "Considering the probable negative effects on our economy the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced a suitable incentive package and a working plan." "Those who identified this package as rich people oriented, they are totally unwise and unrealistic persons," he added.

Criticizing the comment of Mirza Fakhrul, Quader said, "If he (Fakhrul) reads this package properly and thoroughly then he can understand that the interest of working poor people got priority in the package."

"Instead of giving negative comments we should be united to overcome the pandemic," he added. On the other hand, the Information Minister and Awami League (AL) joint general secretary Hasan Mahmud on Monday said that by not reading and understanding the package BNP's secretary general Mirza Fakharu Islam Alamgir commented on Prime Minister's (PM) financial package to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

Hasan Mahmud said this while addressing a press conference at his official residence at Mintu Road. He said, "BNP's secretary general didn't understand or didn't want to understand the financial package of Tk 72,750 crore announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to mitigate the sufferings of the people in this crisis period. If he had understood then he wouldn't have criticized the financial package by arranging a press conference."

"We hoped that since BNP had proposed a financial package for this situation then they would give positive reactions after the Prime Minister announced a suitable package for all sectors," Hasan Mahmud added.The Information Minister said, "The financial package is 2.52 per cent of our Gross Domestic Products (GDP), while neighbouring country India has announced a financial package is 0.8 per cent of their GDP."

"We hoped that they would thank the PM. BNP failed to think out of the conventional politics," he added.



















