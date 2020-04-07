2 RMG workers die during protest for wages as truck hits them





The incident took place in the Zamirdiya Master Bari area around 10am on Monday, said Bhaluka Highway Police Chief Al Mahmud Adnan.

The dead workers have been identified as Harun-or-Rashid, 34, and Jewel Mia, 32, residents of Fulbaria and Gouripur Upazilas in Mymensingh, respectively.

"The workers of the Crown garment factory had blocked Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway for two hours in the morning demanding their wages. It created congestion," Mahmud said. "The driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle and it overturned on the street when the law enforcers were dispersing the protesters. The victims were hit by the truck and died on the spot."

-bdnews24.com































