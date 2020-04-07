Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 April, 2020, 2:58 PM
Coronavirus death toll rises to 17 in BD, 41 new cases Bangabandhu's killer arrested Capt (sacked) Abdul Mazed sent to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj
Home Back Page

2 RMG workers die during protest for wages as truck hits them

Published : Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Two apparel factory workers have died after a truck hit them in Mymensingh while they were trying to flee police during protest for unpaid wages.
The incident took place in the Zamirdiya Master Bari area around 10am on Monday, said Bhaluka Highway Police Chief Al Mahmud Adnan.
The dead workers have been identified as Harun-or-Rashid, 34, and Jewel Mia, 32, residents of Fulbaria and Gouripur Upazilas in Mymensingh, respectively.
"The workers of the Crown garment factory had blocked Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway for two hours in the morning demanding their wages. It created congestion," Mahmud said. "The driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle and it overturned on the street when the law enforcers were dispersing the protesters. The victims were hit by the truck and died on the spot."
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ramadan office timing announced
Quader terms Fakhrul ‘unwise’
2 RMG workers die during protest for wages as truck hits them
Two alleged Yaba traders killed in Teknaf ‘gunfight’
Poor people demonstrate for food in Jashore
CPD proposes budget for FY21
Telcos ready to support govt
JS session begins April 18


Latest News
Coronavirus death toll rises to 17 in BD, 41 new cases
Bangabandhu's killer Capt (sacked) Mazed sent to jail
Bangabandhu's killer Mazed kept in court's hajatkhana
Man killed in motorcycle collision
After Trump threat, India lifts ban on medicine export
Bangabandhu's killer Mazed produced before court
Habiganj on lockdown
3 Tabligh Jamaat men test positive for coronavirus
PM announces incentives for doctors, nurses, health workers
Bangabandhu's killer Abdul Mazed arrested after 45 years
Most Read News
Bangabandhu's killer Abdul Mazed arrested after 45 years
ACC official dies of coronavirus
BD sees highest 4 deaths in a day, surpasses 100 cases
UK declares £21 million for Bangladesh to fight COVID-19
6 of a family test positive for corona, home on lockdown
Coronavirus could cause calamity for poor countries
3 coronavirus deaths in country, 35 new cases: IEDCR
26 Bangladeshis in Singapore test positive in a day
Coronavirus Pandemic: Top News
Narayanganj on lockdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft