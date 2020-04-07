Video
Tuesday, 7 April, 2020
Back Page

Two alleged Yaba traders killed in Teknaf ‘gunfight’

Published : Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent

COX'S BAZAR, Apr 5: Two suspected Yaba traders were killed in a 'gunfight' with law enforcers in Jhimangkhali Chingri Project area of Teknaf upazila early Monday.
The deceased were identified as Mahmudullah, 26, of Old Pallanpara village under Taknaf Municipality and Mohammad Mizan, 28, of Jhimongkhali area under Whykong union in the upazila, our Cox's Bazar correspondent reports, quoting police.
Pradip Kumar Das, officer-in-charge of Teknaf Model Police Station, said they arrested Mahmudullah along with 5,000 Yaba pills, raiding a microbus on Sunday morning.
Police took him with them during a raid in the area around 1:00am based on information given by him, the OC said.
"Sensing the presence of police, a gang of Yaba traders opened fire, prompting the law enforcers to retaliate," the OC said, adding that Mahmudullah and Mizan sustained bullet wounds during the gunfight.
They were taken to Teknaf upazila hospital where the doctors declared them dead, the police officer said.
Police said they recovered 10,000 Yaba pills, two LGs and bullet shells from the spot. Three cases were filed with Teknaf Police Station in this regard.


