Poor people demonstrate for food in Jashore

Around 200 low-income and poor people demonstrated in front of Manirampur Upazila Parishad in Jashore demanding food aid as there is no income because of restrictions on movement to curb coronavirus transmission.

The people of Sundalpur, Agarhati, Gangra, Mohadebpur, Dolkhola, Mohonpur and Joypur village gathered at the upazila parishad compound for relief.

But they had to return empty-handed after waiting for hours.

Shahidul Islam, a transport worker from Sundalpur village, said he had no income as he could not go out amid restriction. "I haven't received any food aid so far," he said. -UNB






























