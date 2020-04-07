Video
Tuesday, 7 April, 2020, 2:58 PM
Coronavirus death toll rises to 17 in BD, 41 new cases Bangabandhu's killer arrested Capt (sacked) Abdul Mazed sent to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj
Poor people demonstrate for food in Jashore

Published : Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Around 200 low-income and poor people demonstrated in front of Manirampur Upazila Parishad in Jashore demanding food aid as there is no income because of restrictions on movement to curb coronavirus transmission.
The people of Sundalpur, Agarhati, Gangra, Mohadebpur, Dolkhola, Mohonpur and Joypur village gathered at the upazila parishad compound for relief.
But they had to return empty-handed after waiting for hours.
Shahidul Islam, a transport worker from Sundalpur village, said he had no income as he could not go out amid restriction. "I haven't received any food aid so far," he said.     -UNB


