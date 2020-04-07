Telcos ready to support govt





The companies have already taken initiatives to help tackle coronavirus as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Mobile phone operator Grameenphone on Monday confirmed that it would hand over 50,000 units of medical-grade professional PPE (personal protective equipment) and 10,000 PCR test kits to face the outbreak of deadly COVID-19.

State-run operator Teletalk has already introduced an app to help people know the latest data on the intensity of coronavirus spread and inform people about the presence of any Covid-19 patients in the area.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Teletalk Chief Executive Shahab Uddin said along with apps named 'Corona Identifier' for general people it is also planning to contribute a certain portion of money to the fund of Prime Minister to help corona affected people.

The GP-imported full PPE units and testing kits will be provided to selected hospitals designated for corona treatment by Directorate General of Health Services.

"We are importing high-quality 50,000 PPEs for medical staff and 10,000 PCR machines for corona virus test in collaboration with Director General of Heath Services. The equipment is only meant for staff members of designated government hospitals," Yeasir Azman, Chief Executive of Grameenphone, said.

He said the leading telecom operator is distributing 1 million face masks. Azman also said the multinational company is geared up to take further steps to help the country in any emergency situation apart from their ongoing works with a2i and DGHS.

Robi Axiata Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer Shahed Alam said the company had provided PPEs for hospitals in Dhaka and Chattogram and initiated a hand washing campaign with WaterAid Bangladesh.

"Robi is also trying to set up a fund to support the destitute and donate testing kits to the government. We are also running a lot of awareness campaign about coronavirus on Robi's social media platform and our Corporate Responsibility Facebook platform '#CommonSense', Shahed Alam told the Daily Observer.

The company recently developed the first-ever National Data Analytics Platform working with ICT Division, a2i and Health Services. This AI powered platform has already proved to be the most effective tool to track down the corona virus-infected people around the country.

A Banglalink official said the operator was working together with the government. They have already begun providing free hotline service 'Daktar Bhai' premium services free of cost.

Earlier on Saturday, Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar told the Daily Observer that local and multinational companies in the telecommunication sector are prepared to provide any assistance people require as part of corporate social responsibility.





























Telecommunication companies are all set to stand by the impoverished people who are going through hard times during the unofficial nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.The companies have already taken initiatives to help tackle coronavirus as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR).Mobile phone operator Grameenphone on Monday confirmed that it would hand over 50,000 units of medical-grade professional PPE (personal protective equipment) and 10,000 PCR test kits to face the outbreak of deadly COVID-19.State-run operator Teletalk has already introduced an app to help people know the latest data on the intensity of coronavirus spread and inform people about the presence of any Covid-19 patients in the area.Talking to the Daily Observer, Teletalk Chief Executive Shahab Uddin said along with apps named 'Corona Identifier' for general people it is also planning to contribute a certain portion of money to the fund of Prime Minister to help corona affected people.The GP-imported full PPE units and testing kits will be provided to selected hospitals designated for corona treatment by Directorate General of Health Services."We are importing high-quality 50,000 PPEs for medical staff and 10,000 PCR machines for corona virus test in collaboration with Director General of Heath Services. The equipment is only meant for staff members of designated government hospitals," Yeasir Azman, Chief Executive of Grameenphone, said.He said the leading telecom operator is distributing 1 million face masks. Azman also said the multinational company is geared up to take further steps to help the country in any emergency situation apart from their ongoing works with a2i and DGHS.Robi Axiata Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer Shahed Alam said the company had provided PPEs for hospitals in Dhaka and Chattogram and initiated a hand washing campaign with WaterAid Bangladesh."Robi is also trying to set up a fund to support the destitute and donate testing kits to the government. We are also running a lot of awareness campaign about coronavirus on Robi's social media platform and our Corporate Responsibility Facebook platform '#CommonSense', Shahed Alam told the Daily Observer.The company recently developed the first-ever National Data Analytics Platform working with ICT Division, a2i and Health Services. This AI powered platform has already proved to be the most effective tool to track down the corona virus-infected people around the country.A Banglalink official said the operator was working together with the government. They have already begun providing free hotline service 'Daktar Bhai' premium services free of cost.Earlier on Saturday, Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar told the Daily Observer that local and multinational companies in the telecommunication sector are prepared to provide any assistance people require as part of corporate social responsibility.