The 7th session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad will begin at 5pm on April 18.

President Abdul Hamid summoned the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per Clause (1) of Article 72 of the constitution, said a press release of the parliament secretariat public relations department on Monday.

The 6th session of 11th parliament, which was the first session of the calendar year, was prorogued on February 18. -UNB