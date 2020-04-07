SC lawyer tests positive for coronavirus

A lawyer of Supreme Court (SC), Barrister Akbar Amin Babul, has been tested positive for coronavirus.

Akbar Amin told this correspondent that he came down with a fever on March 27 while the icddr,b tested his sample on April 4.

The results came back positive on Saturday and he subsequently was isolated in his residence that same day.

His wife's sample also was collected by icddr,b and the result came negative.

The icddr,b suggested him to get admission into the Dhaka's Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Govt Hospital but he decided to stay in self quarantine at his residence.

He was a former joint secretary of Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum Supreme Court Unit, BNP supported lawyer organisation.









