Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 April, 2020, 2:58 PM
Coronavirus death toll rises to 17 in BD, 41 new cases Bangabandhu's killer arrested Capt (sacked) Abdul Mazed sent to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj
Home Back Page

SC lawyer tests positive for coronavirus

Published : Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Staff Correspondent

A lawyer of Supreme Court (SC), Barrister Akbar Amin Babul, has been tested positive for coronavirus.
Akbar Amin told this correspondent that he came down with a fever on March 27 while the icddr,b tested his sample on April 4.
The results came back positive on Saturday and he subsequently was isolated in his residence that same day.
His wife's sample also was collected by icddr,b and the result came negative.
The icddr,b suggested him to get admission into the Dhaka's Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Govt Hospital but he decided to stay in self quarantine at his residence.
He was a former joint secretary of Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum Supreme Court Unit, BNP supported lawyer organisation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ramadan office timing announced
Quader terms Fakhrul ‘unwise’
2 RMG workers die during protest for wages as truck hits them
Two alleged Yaba traders killed in Teknaf ‘gunfight’
Poor people demonstrate for food in Jashore
CPD proposes budget for FY21
Telcos ready to support govt
JS session begins April 18


Latest News
Coronavirus death toll rises to 17 in BD, 41 new cases
Bangabandhu's killer Capt (sacked) Mazed sent to jail
Bangabandhu's killer Mazed kept in court's hajatkhana
Man killed in motorcycle collision
After Trump threat, India lifts ban on medicine export
Bangabandhu's killer Mazed produced before court
Habiganj on lockdown
3 Tabligh Jamaat men test positive for coronavirus
PM announces incentives for doctors, nurses, health workers
Bangabandhu's killer Abdul Mazed arrested after 45 years
Most Read News
Bangabandhu's killer Abdul Mazed arrested after 45 years
ACC official dies of coronavirus
BD sees highest 4 deaths in a day, surpasses 100 cases
UK declares £21 million for Bangladesh to fight COVID-19
6 of a family test positive for corona, home on lockdown
Coronavirus could cause calamity for poor countries
3 coronavirus deaths in country, 35 new cases: IEDCR
26 Bangladeshis in Singapore test positive in a day
Coronavirus Pandemic: Top News
Narayanganj on lockdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft