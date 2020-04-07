20 Mali soldiers killed

BAMAKO, Apr 6: Around 20 Malian soldiers were killed on Monday in an apparent jihadist attack, officials said, in the latest bout of violence to hit the war-torn West African state.

Early Monday morning, militants attacked a military base in the northern town of Bamba, according to a local government official, who called the assailants "terrorists" and said at least 20 soldiers had died. Another local official gave a similar account, explaining that the assailants arrived on motorbikes and in cars. -AFP