Sudan deploys heavy security on anniversary of mass march





The heavy security deployment comes as Sudan marks a year since tens of thousands of protesters gathered in a sprawling sit-in outside the military building in Khartoum to demand Bashir's ouster.

The street pressure prompted the country's military command to remove the veteran leader on April 11 last year, ending his 30-year rule.

On Sunday, local media reported rumours of a "coup" plot against the transitional government which came to power months after Bashir's removal.

Sudan's military denied the claims.

"There is no indications or suspicions of a coup among the armed forces," said army spokesman Amer Mohamed al-Hassan. -AFP















