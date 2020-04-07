Video
Tuesday, 7 April, 2020
Testing times for India in race to head off coronavirus epidemic

Published : Tuesday, 7 April, 2020

NEW DELHI, Apr 6: India, like a lot of countries plunged into crisis by the pandemic, is struggling to ramp up testing for the coronavirus, but in few places would the odds of containing the disease appear so bleak should domestic transmission start to multiply.
Officials hope to be testing 20,000 people daily by the end of the week, four times the current rate.
Since India's first case was confirmed on Jan. 30, they have only conducted 90,000 tests, having focused efforts on identifying people who had come in contact with anyone who has tested positive.
The results show 4,067 people are infected, and 107 have died of the respiratory disease.
Officials believe the three-week nationwide lockdown ordered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have slowed the spread of the virus in communities, giving them a chance to catch up in the race to stop a full blown epidemic.
"We are increasing our testing capacity progressively," said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Indian health ministry leading the effort to tackle the spread of infections.
"We should be not be panicking, we should be preparing," Agarwal said.
"We have followed a pro-active policy from the beginning. Our focus has been on surveillance and contact tracing. Instead of the virus chasing us, we have been chasing the virus."
Testing had already doubled in the last two days from 5,000 samples a day, another health official said. "This is expected to reach 20,000 in the next three days and increase further over the next few weeks as per the plan," the official said.
Worldwide, more than 1.25 million people have been reported infected by COVID-19, and far wealthier countries than India have been fiercely criticised for their slow initial response, particularly regarding   testing.    -REUTERS


