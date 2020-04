Bangabandhu's killer arrested Capt (sacked) Abdul Mazed sent to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj

Coronavirus death toll rises to 17 in BD, 41 new cases

Testing times for India in race to head off coronavirus epidemic

* Latest global developments * Queen tells UK we will succeed in fight * Worldwide virus death count crosses 70,000 * Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for Covid-19 * Russias coronavirus cases jump * Japan faces fresh virus infections * Austria to start reopening shops

