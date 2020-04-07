Video
Tuesday, 7 April, 2020, 2:57 PM
Coronavirus death toll rises to 17 in BD, 41 new cases Bangabandhu's killer arrested Capt (sacked) Abdul Mazed sent to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj
Coronavirus: Queen tells UK ‘we will succeed’ in fight

Published : Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

LONDON, Apr 6: The Queen has said the UK "will succeed" in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, in a rallying message to the nation.
In a rare speech, the monarch thanked people for following government rules to stay at home and praised those "coming together to help others".
She also thanked key workers, saying "every hour" of work "brings us closer to a return to more normal times".
It comes as the number of people to die with the virus in the UK reached 4,934.
'We will meet again'
Speaking from Windsor Castle, the Queen said: "While we have faced challenges before, this one is different."
"This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed - and that success will belong to every one of us.
"We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."
The Queen, 93, also said the "painful sense of separation from their loved ones" that social distancing was causing for people reminded her of the experience child evacuees had during the Second World War.
"Now, as then, we know, deep down, that it is the right thing to do," she said.
An hour after the Queen's broadcast, Downing Street announced that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been taken to hospital following his coronavirus diagnosis.
Johnson has been self-isolating since he tested positive for the virus on 27 March.
In her address, the Queen said everyone who was following guidance to stay at home was "helping to protect the vulnerable and sparing many families the pain already felt by those who have lost loved ones".
"Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it," she added.
She also stressed the value of self-discipline and resolve - and said she hopes that, in the future, everyone would "be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge".    -BBC


Coronavirus Pandemic: Top News
Narayanganj on lockdown
