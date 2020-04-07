Video
Tuesday, 7 April, 2020
Hand sanitizer, masks given to field officials

Published : Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Apr 6: The district administration here on Sunday distributed 6,500 bottles of hand sanitizer among government officials who are working at the field level to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Khulna University (KU) Pharmacy Discipline is producing the hand sanitizer following the formula approved by World Health Organisation (WHO) in association with Local Government Department (LGD), which is funded by UNDP. Deputy Director of LGD Iqbal Hossain was made Chief Coordinator of the team.
Chief Coordinator  Iqbal Hossain has distributed  6,500 hand sanitizer  bottles of 100 millilitre, masks and soaps among the local government  officials, employees,  health workers and village police, who are working at field level to prevent spread of coronavirus.



