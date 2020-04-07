Hand sanitizer, masks given to field officials

KHULNA, Apr 6: The district administration here on Sunday distributed 6,500 bottles of hand sanitizer among government officials who are working at the field level to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Khulna University (KU) Pharmacy Discipline is producing the hand sanitizer following the formula approved by World Health Organisation (WHO) in association with Local Government Department (LGD), which is funded by UNDP. Deputy Director of LGD Iqbal Hossain was made Chief Coordinator of the team.

Chief Coordinator Iqbal Hossain has distributed 6,500 hand sanitizer bottles of 100 millilitre, masks and soaps among the local government officials, employees, health workers and village police, who are working at field level to prevent spread of coronavirus.