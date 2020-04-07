Video
Tuesday, 7 April, 2020
Potato farmers at Parbatipur get bumper production

Published : Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Abdullah Al Mamun

PARBOTIPUR, DINANJPUR, Apr 6: Potato farmers at Parbatipur Upazila of the district have achieved bumper production this season.
Farmers of Mannathpur, Mominpur, Mostafapur and Harirampur unions in the upazila have harvested their produce.
In the middle  of the season, the farmers were worried due to dense fog. But at the end, their concern has vanished as they have achieved a good harvest.
Farmer Shafiur Rahman of Dalaicota Village of Harirampur Union said, dense fog appeared at the middle of the season, adding, then adequate insecticide was needed to be sprayed for protecting the growing potato fields from bright disease.
But the spraying increased the production cost, he pointed out.
Potato lifting has begun in full swing in the entire upazila in the last month.  
According to Parbatipur Office of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), the potato cultivation target was fixed at 3,757-hectre in the upazila with the production target of 76,943 metric tons (MT). But potato was cultivated in 4,130-hectre fields. The production achievement of the season has yet been estimated.
Parbatipur DAE Officer Md. Rakibuzzaman said, this year the potato harvest has crossed the target.
He thinks despite high production, the farmers will get good prices.
According to him, the production targets of potato in the country have not been achieved.




Farmers have largely shifted to onion cultivation making a cut to potato farming.
Already, different types of potatoes appeared in the markets and are being sold at Tk 22-32 per kg.
Per kg Kati Naal potato is selling at Tk 20-22, and Shila Bilati at Tk 32-34.


« PreviousNext »

Coronavirus Pandemic: Top News
Narayanganj on lockdown
