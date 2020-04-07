14 fined for defying govt order in five districts





THAKURGAON: A mobile court here on Sunday fined seven traders for violating the government law in the district amid coronavirus outbreak.

The mobile court led by Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abdullah Al Mamun fined these seven traders Tk 1,000 each for keeping open shops violating the government law at around 7:30pm.

In this connection, UNO Abdullah Al Mamun said they fined the traders who kept open their shops except pharmacies here. Such drives will continue to prevent the novel coronavirus, the UNO added.

MANIKGANJ: A mobile court has fined three traders in Saturia Upazila of the district for violating rule to maintain social distance amid coronavirus outbreak.

UNO and Executive Magistrate Ashraful Alam conducted the mobile court at Dargram Bazar on Sunday noon.

The magistrate fined trader Arshed Alam Tk 3,000 while Bashu Dev and Jaman Miah were fined Tk 5,000 each for trading with customers without maintaining social distance.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A mobile court here on Saturday fined a bus driver Tk 10,000 for running the vehicle defying government law in Bagha Upazila of the district.

Upazila Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) and Executive Magistrate Alpona Yasmin led the mobile court.

Local sources said a bus named as 'Adarsha Rajanigandha' was going to Chapainawamganj from Dhaka with 35 passengers, defying government law of stopping all kinds of public transports with a view to preventing coronavirus.

On information, the mobile court led by AC Land and Executive Magistrate Alpona Yasmin stopped the bus in Arani Municipal Market Taltala area at around 8:30pm and fined its driver Tk 10,000.

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: Two separate mobile courts here on Saturday fined two traders Tk 20,000 for violating government law in Mirzapur Upazila of the district.

The fined traders are Krishna Ghosh, owner of a sweet shop and Sharif Hossain, leaseholder of Jamurki Haat. They both are the residents of the upazila.

A mobile court led by UNO and Executive Magistrate Md Abdul Maleque conducted a drive in Old Bus Stand area under the municipal sadar of the upazila and fined Krishna Ghosh Tk 10,000 for keeping open his sweet shop at noon.

On the other hand, a separate mobile court led by AC Land and Executive Magistrate Md Jubayer Hossain conducted a drive in Jamurki area of the upazila and fined Sharif Tk 10,000 for keeping open the haat.

UNO Md Abdul Maleque confirmed the incidents adding that the drive against those who violate the government law will continue.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A mobile court here on Friday fined a trader for keeping open his furniture shop in Ahmedpur Bazar of Baraigram Upazila in the district.

The fined trader is Khan Shaheb, 21, son of Tara Mia of Ahmedpur area.

The mobile court led by AC Land Mohaimina Sharmin fined and sentenced him to jail of two days in the evening on charge of violating the government law during coronavirus outbreak.

AC Land Mohaimina Sharmin confirmed the incident.

































