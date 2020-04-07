Two die with coronavirus symptoms





CUMILLA: A man died with coronavirus symptoms at his house in Daudkandi Upazila of the district on Sunday morning that prompted the local administration to impose a lockdown.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Shaninur Alam confirmed the matter.

Daudkandi Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Qamrul Islam said seven families of the deceased's house in Cakratala Village were kept in isolation on Saturday night.

The blood sample of the 55-year old dead was sent to Dhaka for test, the UNO added.

HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: An old man died with coronavirus symptoms in Shakuai Union of Haluaghat Upazila in the district on Sunday.

Deceased Abdul Majid, 80, son of late Osan Sheikh, was a resident of Krishnanagar Village.









Local Union Parishad Chairman Alhaj Nazim Uddin said Abdul Majid was a retired teacher. He was suffering from breathing problem.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Munir Ahmed said the blood sample of the deceased was collected and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital on Monday. He was suffering from cold fever and breathing problem.



