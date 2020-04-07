Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 April, 2020, 2:56 PM
Coronavirus death toll rises to 17 in BD, 41 new cases Bangabandhu's killer arrested Capt (sacked) Abdul Mazed sent to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj
Home Countryside

Two die with coronavirus symptoms

Published : Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondents

Two men died with coronavirus symptoms in two districts- Cumilla and Mymensingh, on Sunday.
CUMILLA: A man died with coronavirus symptoms at his house in Daudkandi Upazila of the district on Sunday morning that prompted the local administration to impose a lockdown.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Shaninur Alam confirmed the matter.
Daudkandi Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Qamrul Islam said seven families of the deceased's house in Cakratala Village were kept in isolation on Saturday night.
The blood sample of the 55-year old dead was sent to Dhaka for test, the UNO added.
HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: An old man died with coronavirus symptoms in Shakuai Union of Haluaghat Upazila in the district on Sunday.
Deceased Abdul Majid, 80, son of late Osan Sheikh, was a resident of Krishnanagar Village.




Local Union Parishad Chairman Alhaj Nazim Uddin said Abdul Majid was a retired teacher. He was suffering from breathing problem.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Munir Ahmed said the blood sample of the deceased was collected and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital on Monday. He was suffering from cold fever and breathing problem.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hand sanitizer, masks given to field officials
Food for Hungry Animals
Potato farmers at Parbatipur get bumper production
14 fined for defying govt order in five districts
Relief distribution among helpless people
Two die with coronavirus symptoms
2 murdered in two districts
Hospitals get empty following corona rumour, fear


Latest News
Coronavirus death toll rises to 17 in BD, 41 new cases
Bangabandhu's killer Capt (sacked) Mazed sent to jail
Bangabandhu's killer Mazed kept in court's hajatkhana
Man killed in motorcycle collision
After Trump threat, India lifts ban on medicine export
Bangabandhu's killer Mazed produced before court
Habiganj on lockdown
3 Tabligh Jamaat men test positive for coronavirus
PM announces incentives for doctors, nurses, health workers
Bangabandhu's killer Abdul Mazed arrested after 45 years
Most Read News
Bangabandhu's killer Abdul Mazed arrested after 45 years
ACC official dies of coronavirus
BD sees highest 4 deaths in a day, surpasses 100 cases
UK declares £21 million for Bangladesh to fight COVID-19
6 of a family test positive for corona, home on lockdown
Coronavirus could cause calamity for poor countries
3 coronavirus deaths in country, 35 new cases: IEDCR
26 Bangladeshis in Singapore test positive in a day
Coronavirus Pandemic: Top News
Narayanganj on lockdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft