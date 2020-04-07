Video
Tuesday, 7 April, 2020, 2:56 PM
Capt (sacked) Abdul Mazed sent to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj
Home Countryside

2 murdered in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondents

Two persons were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Bogura and Gopalganj, recently.
BOGURA: A man was hacked to death in Shahjahanpur Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
Deceased Siddiq, 28, was the son of Abu Yusuf of Mathailchapor Village in the upazila.
Eyewitnesses said a gang of miscreants hacked Siddiq indiscriminately at noon near his house, living him seriously injured.
Locals rushed him to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where he died about 1:30pm.
Local source said he was killed over establishing supremacy in the area.
Shahjahanpur Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Azim Uddin said the body was sent to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.
GOPALGANJ: Rivals allegedly killed a man over land dispute by cutting the tendons of his two legs and chopping with sharp weapons near Sajail Bazaar area in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
Deceased Litu Sarder, 50, was a resident of the area.
At that time, the attackers also injured Manju Sheikh, 60, a neighbour of the deceased.
Kashiani PS OC Md Azizur Rahman confirmed the incident and said, rivals led by Enayet Sarder and Ranju Sarder chopped Litu, leaving him seriously injured.
Litu was rushed to 250-Bed Gopalganj General Hospital where he died at 8:15pm.


« PreviousNext »

Narayanganj on lockdown
