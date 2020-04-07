Hospitals get empty following corona rumour, fear





MONPURA, BHOLA: A 50-bed hospital in Monpura Upazila of the district has turned almost patient-free following a rumour saying that "patients will be killed by pushing injection".

Hearing this none is getting admitted anew to the hospital.

The hospital authorities asked all not to heed to such rumour. They made publicity in this connection.

A recent visit to the hospital found no patient at the female ward. A diarrhoea-affected baby Abdullah, 2, was found at the children ward.

His mother Mariam said she brought her son to the hospital after five days of his disease as his condition was worsening.

A patient with fractured hand was found at the male ward. Besides, two pregnant women were admitted at the gynaecology ward.

The relatives of these four patients said they will also leave the hospital.

On March 28 last, there were 35 patients at the hospital. The rumour spread after a seven-member navy team came to Monpura to assist the administration in maintaining social distance.

Patients numbering 15 to 20 left the hospital on the day hearing the rumour that like China, the patients at the hospital will be killed by pushing injection.

Health Officer of the hospital Dr Mahmudur Rashid said patients are not getting admitted due to the rumour.

He also said, "Accompanying a team, I went from home to home asking people not to heed to such rumour."

JOYPURHAT: Adhunik District Hospital here gets empty fearing coronavirus.

About 500 to 700 patients are always admitted to this 150-bed hospital before. But now there are no patients coming here following the fear of getting infected with the coronavirus. As a result, the doctors and nurses are spending free time there.

Senior Staff Nurse of the hospital Laila said as the patients are now getting advantage of receiving health service over mobile phone, they are not coming to the hospital.

Supervisor of the hospital Dr Rashed Mobarok Juwel said as the district hospital authority arranged telemedicine programme to provide necessary health services to the people, no patients except injured from road accident, pregnant women and some serious patients are not coming here in these days.

All the doctors are present at the hospital, and a separate corona unit was prepared here to provide necessary treatment to the corona patients, he added.





















