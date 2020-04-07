

Efforts enhanced to maintain social distancing in Khulna

Officials said the members of the armed forces, RAB-6, Police, Coast Guard, local government bodies and voluntary organisations have exclusively reinforced efforts to ensure social distancing by restricting movement of people and inspire them to stay at home.

Divisional Commissioner Dr Muhammad Anwar Hossain Howlader said maximum emphasis has been put on ensuring social distancing to prevent community transmission of COVID-19 and providing food to the needy, distressed and jobless people.

"The armed forces, district, health, police and upazila administrations, local government bodies and other organisations are working sincerely," he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 9,792 of 12,977 expatriates have been released so far from home quarantine in the division.

While talking with The Daily Observer, Assistant Director (Health) in Khulna Division Dr Ferdousi Akther said a total of 9,792 expatriates have been released from home quarantine from March 10 till 8am on Monday in all 10 districts of the division. Of them, 3,185 are still kept under quarantine.

Besides, a total of 40 expatriates have been released from hospital quarantine out of total 54 and 16 others from isolation out of 26 so far here as they showed no coronavirus symptoms.



























