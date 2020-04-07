Video
Tuesday, 7 April, 2020, 2:56 PM
Coronavirus death toll rises to 17 in BD, 41 new cases Bangabandhu's killer arrested Capt (sacked) Abdul Mazed sent to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj
Three found with corona symptoms

Published : Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondents

Three persons including a woman were found with coronavirus symptoms in three districts- Pabna, Gopalganj and Bogura, in two days.
PABNA: A man suspected of coronavirus patient has been found in the municipal area of the district. Following this, the local administration along with law-enforcers has locked down his house on Sunday.   
The suspected patient is Aslam, 50, son of late Lokman of South Raghobpur (Muzahid Club area) in the municipality.
Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Zainal Abedin informed Aslam was admitted to Pabna General Hospital as he fell sick. The hospital authority suspected he is infected with coronavirus and later on, sent to Dhaka. But, due to financial problem, he was staying at home not going to Dhaka.  
However, the local administration took all the measures for him and locked down the house.
GOPALGANJ: A 35-year-old man was admitted to the isolation ward at Gopalganj General Hospital on Saturday midnight with corona symptoms.
Gopalganj Civil Surgeon (CS) Niaz Mohammad said the blood sample of the man was sent to Dhaka for coronavirus test. The sample of total 18 people has, so far, sent to Dhaka, the CS added.
The patient's family members have also been kept in home quarantine, said Sadar UNO Sadiqur Rahman Khan.
BOGURA: A woman was admitted to isolation unit of Bogura Mohammad Ali Hospital with coronavirus symptoms on Saturday.
Following this, the local administration has locked down four houses in Chakkanpara area of Shajahanpur Upazila in the district on Sunday.
The woman, 32, is a resident of the same area.
Bogura Mohammad Ali Hospital Residential Medical Officer Shafiq Amin Kajal said the woman is now under treatment at the isolation centre.


