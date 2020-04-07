2,039 sent to quarantine in five districts





BAGERHAT: At least 1,844 people were kept under home quarantine in the district till Sunday. Of these, 161 new people were put in home quarantine during the last 24 hours. A total of 1,633 people were released from quarantine after 14 days of stay at their houses recently.

Meanwhile, three coronavirus suspected patients including two police members were sent to isolation unit in Bagerhat Sadar Hospital and Kachua Upazila Health Complex.

Confirming the information, Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Mizanur Rahman said a total of 3,882 expatriates returned to the district from various foreign countries from March 1 till April 5. Most of them were returned here from India.

Bagerhat Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr KM Humayun Kabir said a police constable and a housewife were admitted to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital Isolation Unit, and another police constable was sent to the isolation unit of Kachua Upazila Health Complex. The blood samples of these three persons were sent to Dhaka for test, the CS added.

MANIKGANJ: A total of 49 people including 46 Tablig Jamat Muslims were sent to hospital quarantine in the district with a view to preventing coronavirus.

All of these people were returning from Sherpur District on Sunday at around 11pm.

ASP Hamidur Rahman said the whole Singair Municipal area went locked down on Sunday after one of the Tablig Jamat Muslims infected with coronavirus. Following this, the police members established several check posts in the area. At night, police stopped two pickup vans carrying 49 people and sent all of them to hospital quarantine for the next 14 days. They all are now under surveillance by the Health Department, the ASP added.

Manikganj CS Dr Anwarul Amin Akhanda confirmed the information.

KISHOREGANJ: At least 44 new people were sent to home quarantine in the district during the last 24 hours with a view to preventing coronavirus.

Kishoreganj CS Office sources said among these 44 home-quarantined people, 13 were in Sadar, 11 in Karimganj, 15 in Bhairab, four in Bajitpur and one in Hossainpur upazilas.

A total of 1,199 people were released from home quarantine and 33 others from hospital quarantine in the district so far.

There are 89 in home quarantine and hospital quarantine here.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 14 samples including five new samples have been sent to the IEDCR to test.

CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman said institutional quarantine has been increased in the district to prevent coronavirus.

Following this, hospital quarantine camps have been established in Shahid Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Hospital, Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital, Bajitpur Zahurul Islam Medical College Hospital, President Abdul Hamid Medical College Hospital, Trauma Hospital in Bhairab Upazila and 13 upazila health complexes.

KURIGRAM: In the last 24 hours, another one was sent to home quarantine raising the toll to 48 in the district.

Already, the mandatory 14-day quarantining has been completed by 290.

On Friday health department said in nine upazilas in the district, a total of 540 have returned home from abroad. Of them, 338 were home quarantined by the health department.

Kurigram CS Dr Habibur Rahman said they are fine in home quarantine.

At least 10 beds at the isolation ward of Kurigram General Hospital and 40 at upazila hospitals have been prepared.

NOAKHALI: The home of a Dubai-returnee of Gobindapur Village in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district has been locked down on Thursday last.

On suspicion of COVID-19, five women, two men, one 15-month-old baby and another five-month-old have been put in home quarantine by the upazila administration.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Mainul Islam said, one member of this family returned from Dubai on March 22 last. By that time, few of this family fell sick of fever and coughing.

He also said the nine members of the family were brought to hospital on an ambulance of the hospital.

But, the returnee could not be brought to the hospital as he went hiding.

He added the local administration has been working to find him.

According to him, under the supervision of doctors, the family members of that returnee have been put in home quarantine at Nawabganj Government Primary School in Ward No. 9 of the municipality.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tina Pal said the locked home has been under administrative surveillance.





















At least 2,039 people including nine members of a family were sent to quarantine in five districts- Bagerhat, Manikganj, Kishoreganj, Kurigram and Noakhali, recently.BAGERHAT: At least 1,844 people were kept under home quarantine in the district till Sunday. Of these, 161 new people were put in home quarantine during the last 24 hours. A total of 1,633 people were released from quarantine after 14 days of stay at their houses recently.Meanwhile, three coronavirus suspected patients including two police members were sent to isolation unit in Bagerhat Sadar Hospital and Kachua Upazila Health Complex.Confirming the information, Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Mizanur Rahman said a total of 3,882 expatriates returned to the district from various foreign countries from March 1 till April 5. Most of them were returned here from India.Bagerhat Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr KM Humayun Kabir said a police constable and a housewife were admitted to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital Isolation Unit, and another police constable was sent to the isolation unit of Kachua Upazila Health Complex. The blood samples of these three persons were sent to Dhaka for test, the CS added.MANIKGANJ: A total of 49 people including 46 Tablig Jamat Muslims were sent to hospital quarantine in the district with a view to preventing coronavirus.All of these people were returning from Sherpur District on Sunday at around 11pm.ASP Hamidur Rahman said the whole Singair Municipal area went locked down on Sunday after one of the Tablig Jamat Muslims infected with coronavirus. Following this, the police members established several check posts in the area. At night, police stopped two pickup vans carrying 49 people and sent all of them to hospital quarantine for the next 14 days. They all are now under surveillance by the Health Department, the ASP added.Manikganj CS Dr Anwarul Amin Akhanda confirmed the information.KISHOREGANJ: At least 44 new people were sent to home quarantine in the district during the last 24 hours with a view to preventing coronavirus.Kishoreganj CS Office sources said among these 44 home-quarantined people, 13 were in Sadar, 11 in Karimganj, 15 in Bhairab, four in Bajitpur and one in Hossainpur upazilas.A total of 1,199 people were released from home quarantine and 33 others from hospital quarantine in the district so far.There are 89 in home quarantine and hospital quarantine here.In the last 24 hours, a total of 14 samples including five new samples have been sent to the IEDCR to test.CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman said institutional quarantine has been increased in the district to prevent coronavirus.Following this, hospital quarantine camps have been established in Shahid Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Hospital, Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital, Bajitpur Zahurul Islam Medical College Hospital, President Abdul Hamid Medical College Hospital, Trauma Hospital in Bhairab Upazila and 13 upazila health complexes.KURIGRAM: In the last 24 hours, another one was sent to home quarantine raising the toll to 48 in the district.Already, the mandatory 14-day quarantining has been completed by 290.On Friday health department said in nine upazilas in the district, a total of 540 have returned home from abroad. Of them, 338 were home quarantined by the health department.Kurigram CS Dr Habibur Rahman said they are fine in home quarantine.At least 10 beds at the isolation ward of Kurigram General Hospital and 40 at upazila hospitals have been prepared.NOAKHALI: The home of a Dubai-returnee of Gobindapur Village in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district has been locked down on Thursday last.On suspicion of COVID-19, five women, two men, one 15-month-old baby and another five-month-old have been put in home quarantine by the upazila administration.Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Mainul Islam said, one member of this family returned from Dubai on March 22 last. By that time, few of this family fell sick of fever and coughing.He also said the nine members of the family were brought to hospital on an ambulance of the hospital.But, the returnee could not be brought to the hospital as he went hiding.He added the local administration has been working to find him.According to him, under the supervision of doctors, the family members of that returnee have been put in home quarantine at Nawabganj Government Primary School in Ward No. 9 of the municipality.Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tina Pal said the locked home has been under administrative surveillance.