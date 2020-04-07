People not maintaining social distance at Kamalnagar





Though upazila administration, police and army have taken different measures to ensure social distancing, the commoners are not complying with.

Ignoring the administrative order, the weekly haats are sitting as the lessees are not carrying out the instructions.

In different bazaars of the upazila, the weekly haats are sitting regularly.

The suspension of all trading and shopping has been maintained partly in the markets along the main roads. But the picture of the internal markets is totally opposite.

Conscious sections are apprehending of corona contamination in the locality.

On March 24 last, official instruction was given by district and upazila administrations asking for the suspension of all trading and shopping except kitchen markets, medicine shops and grocers.

It was also asked for maintaining social distance in the daily life and no outing without emergency needs.

To implement the directive, awareness publicity was conducted.

Besides, police and armed forces are keeping vigil in this connection.

But the people are not maintaining these instructions. Public gathering in different haat and bazaars is not declining.

Very little compliance of the instructions was found in Hazirhaat, Korunanagar, Lawrence, Koroitola and Torabganj areas. But in other areas, the situation is as usual.

Weekly haats are sitting on Monday at Khairhaat and Fazumirahaat in the upazila. Even on Tuesday, the weekly haat is sitting at Hazirhaat in upazila sadar. Huge presence of customers was found in these haats.

In the internal bazaars and haats, public gathering was found in tea-stalls.

Rural physician Asaduzzaman Masum of Khairbazaar said the weekly haat is sitting still ignoring the government order. If the lessee of the haat is asked to stop it, he gets angry.

Seeking anonymity, a media man said, "We are at the risk of corona as the people don't want to understand the meaning of social distance."

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammed Mobarak Hossen said, "Despite asking for purchasing medicine and essentials through social distancing, none is abiding by it."

Action will be taken against the lessees of the weekly haats, he concluded.

























