May the almighty protect us from coronavirus







It is indeed terrifying that all across the globe, from the advanced and rich countries to the poor, people are falling victim to the coronavirus, the deadly disease which is sparing none. From prince to pauper, no one is exempted. Never in my life have I thought that something so microscopic could cause such widespread chaos across the planet.



Many countries that possess the most sophisticated tools, weapons and infrastructure have become helpless to the unfathomable ferocity of the virus. We do not know how and when the rage will stop, and the uncertainty is surely making many of us deeply upset. Yet, we must not give up.









During these difficult times that we are going through, I would like to salute all those fearless people in the front line, including doctors and nurses who are placing their lives in danger to save those who are infected. In their endeavour, many of them have died, but many more are still fighting strongly, which provides a beacon of hope during the ongoing crisis. May the Almighty protect and bless us all.



Shahed Ahmed

