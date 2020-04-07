Video
Tuesday, 7 April, 2020, 2:55 PM
Coronavirus death toll rises to 17 in BD, 41 new cases Bangabandhu's killer arrested Capt (sacked) Abdul Mazed sent to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj
Energy Ministry donates Tk 16cr to PM’s fund

SC judges donate Tk 10 lakh

Published : Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Staff correspondent

Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources has donated Tk 16 crore 64 lakhs and 22,467 to Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund as part of their efforts to stand by distressed people in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.




On behalf of the prime minister, her Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus received a cheque for the amount from the State Minister Nasrul Hamid at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Sunday, said a press release.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received donations from various ministries, organizations and industrial groups for her relief and welfare fund through a videoconference from her official Ganabhaban residence.
The Supreme Court judges also donated Tk 10 lakh to the prime minister's fund as part of effort to tackle the outbreak of coronavirus.
Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain handed over a cheque of Tk 10 lakh on behalf of six judges of the Appellate Division and 98 judges of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



