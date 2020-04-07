Walker faces Man City probe after hosting 'sex party' during lockdown

Video
Tuesday, 7 April, 2020, 2:55 PM
Coronavirus death toll rises to 17 in BD, 41 new cases Bangabandhu's killer arrested Capt (sacked) Abdul Mazed sent to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj
Published : Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

LONDON, APRIL 6: Kyle Walker is facing disciplinary action from Manchester City after reportedly breaking coronavirus lockdown conditions by hosting a "sex party" even though he has advised people to stay at home.
The England defender, 29 has apologised after the Sun newspaper reported that he invited two call girls to his flat on Tuesday.
On Wednesday Walker posted on social media, urging the public to follow government guidelines on social distancing.
Britain reported 621 more deaths from COVID-19 as of 1600 GMT on Saturday, taking the total toll to 4,934.
"I want to apologise to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down," Walker said in a statement.
"There are heroes out there making a vital difference to society at the moment and I have been keen to help support and highlight their amazing sacrifices and life-saving work over the past week."
Walker is the second high-profile Premier League player to have been caught flouting the government's guidelines after Aston Villa's Jack Grealish.
The Villa captain went to a party last weekend and was pictured next to a road in slippers, just hours after he posted a video urging fans to stay safe at home on social media.
Grealish apologised and was fined and disciplined by Villa.
Football is on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak and City will now look into Walker's conduct.




A club statement said: "Our staff and players have been working to support the incredible efforts of the NHS (National Health Service) and other key workers in
fighting the effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus in any way we can. Kyle's actions in this matter have directly contravened these efforts.
"We are disappointed to hear the allegations, note Kyle's swift statement and apology, and will be
conducting an internal disciplinary procedure in the coming days."     -AFP



