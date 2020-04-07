Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 April, 2020, 2:55 PM
Coronavirus death toll rises to 17 in BD, 41 new cases Bangabandhu's killer arrested Capt (sacked) Abdul Mazed sent to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj
Home Sports

Sri Lanka curfew forces cricket team to improve fitness

Published : Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

Sri Lanka curfew forces cricket team to improve fitness

Sri Lanka curfew forces cricket team to improve fitness

COLOMBO, APRIL 6: Sri Lanka's cricket team have been ordered onto customised home training regimes during the coronavirus lockdown by coach Mickey Arthur following frequent accusations of poor fitness.
Arthur said the players have been given tailor-made programmes while they wait to see if key tournaments such as the Indian Premier League and Twenty20 World Cup will go ahead this year.
"I have been sending out exercises to each player," the South African coach said, adding that the strengths and weaknesses of each man were being discussed.
A Sri Lankan sports minister slammed the team's fitness after they suffered a humiliating one-day series defeat against bottom-ranked Zimbabwe in 2017 and early exit from the Champions Trophy.
Dayasiri Jayasekara said Sri Lankan players were "too fat and unfit to field five-day Test matches".
Sri Lanka has since overhauled the coaching team and Arthur said he was speaking with each player to monitor progress before international competition resumes.
"We are using this time to reflect on the first three months of our tenure and recalibrate our individual and team plans going forward to the very important series that we have coming up later in the year," he said in remarks published by the country's cricket board.
"The players all have individual fitness plans to keep them up to speed with their levels of fitness.
"These plans are tailored to the facilities that each player has at his disposal at home to maintain the expected fitness levels."
Sri Lanka's nationwide lockdown, which has now been extended to four weeks, started just as the national team were due to begin a two-match Test series against England at home.
But the tourists pulled out on the second day of a four-day practice match in Colombo as the coronavirus pandemic intensified. The virus has claimed five lives and infected at least 176 people in Sri Lanka.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Walker faces Man City probe after hosting 'sex party' during lockdown
French football wrestles with coronavirus riddle
Sri Lanka curfew forces cricket team to improve fitness
Spit, sweat and shaking on it: Three sports habits that could change after coronavirus
Emotional moment, says Pramila Bhatt
French club doctor 'commits suicide' after coronavirus diagnosis
Shakib unites with family after completing self-isolation in USA
Liverpool blasted over virus furlough, players in £200m wage cut warning


Latest News
Coronavirus death toll rises to 17 in BD, 41 new cases
Bangabandhu's killer Capt (sacked) Mazed sent to jail
Bangabandhu's killer Mazed kept in court's hajatkhana
Man killed in motorcycle collision
After Trump threat, India lifts ban on medicine export
Bangabandhu's killer Mazed produced before court
Habiganj on lockdown
3 Tabligh Jamaat men test positive for coronavirus
PM announces incentives for doctors, nurses, health workers
Bangabandhu's killer Abdul Mazed arrested after 45 years
Most Read News
Bangabandhu's killer Abdul Mazed arrested after 45 years
ACC official dies of coronavirus
BD sees highest 4 deaths in a day, surpasses 100 cases
UK declares £21 million for Bangladesh to fight COVID-19
6 of a family test positive for corona, home on lockdown
Coronavirus could cause calamity for poor countries
3 coronavirus deaths in country, 35 new cases: IEDCR
26 Bangladeshis in Singapore test positive in a day
Coronavirus Pandemic: Top News
Narayanganj on lockdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft