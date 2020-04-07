Video
Tuesday, 7 April, 2020, 2:55 PM
Emotional moment, says Pramila Bhatt
Published : Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
BIPIN DANI

For Pramila Bhatt, the former India captain, it was an emotional moment on Sunday night when at the appeal of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she lit the candles not once but twice at her home in UAE.
Speaking exclusively over telephone from UAE, where she is residing now, she said, "we, along with few Indians lit the candles twice. At 7.30 pm, it was 9.00 PM in India and to support our country we lit the candles. Again at 9.00 PM (10.30 pm in India) we repeated it to support the people of the entire world".
"We also chanted the Sanskrit shlok : "Loka Samantha Sukhino Bhavantu Jyoti Namosuthe Sarve Jana Sukhino Bhavantu".
"It was an emotional moment. The same feeling I went through when I carried the India flag in March past during the World Cup inauguration".
Ex-India cricketer, who played seven Tests (and not five as recorded by a cricket specific website and 22 ODIs) was an off-spinner and a lower middle order bat. She also played three non officials Tests and led the Indian team in 1997 Women's Cricket World Cup, which was also known as the Hero Honda Women's World Cup, was held in India.   
"Lightening the candles was not just an universal support but also to light the minds of the negative people in India, who are posing as a stumbling block to our Prime Minister's efforts".











