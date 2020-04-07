

Shakib unites with family after completing self-isolation in USA

Shakib, who is currently serving a two-year ban (with one year suspended) from cricket by the International Cricket Council (ICC), went into self-isolation in a hotel room on March 21 amid the outbreak of COVID-19 that has reached epidemic levels there.

It meant he had to put off meeting his wife Umme Ahmed Shisir and daughter Alaiyana Hasan as a measure of precaution.

In a video message during the self-isolation period, Shakib made an announcement to form a charity organization named "The Shakib Al Hasan Foundation". The foundation already started functioning under the banner of "Mission Save Bangladesh" to support distressed people in the country.

In another video posted on his Facebook page at the time, Shakib also urged his fans, followers and fellow Bangladeshis to stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"We have to follow the precautionary steps which can help us stay safe and healthy at this moment. We have to wash our hands frequently, we have to maintain social distance and follow the right way while coughing and sneezing," Shakib said in the video post.

By isolating himself, Shakib Al Hasan has already set an example. He further wants people to follow the simple guidelines to protect themselves from getting affected by the disease.

The prolific all-rounder feels by spreading more awareness, we can keep the country safe.

Shakib said many coronavirus affected patients have been found in Bangladesh. "We need to be careful now. Our awareness can keep our country safe, to keep us healthy," he added.

"By following some simple steps, I think we can be free from this disease and keep our country safe from it. For example, washing hands with soap, maintaining social distance, adhering to proper etiquette when coughing and if someone is returning from abroad, he must keep himself at home and make sure not to leave the house," he also said.

Before going to the USA, Shakib was travelling in the UK to watch a football match between Manchester United FC and Manchester City FC at Old Trafford on March 8. The all-rounder posted an image of Old Trafford on March 14 on his social media.

After that, he returned to Bangladesh and visited his village in Magura where he posted some pictures with the hashtag #backtomychildhood on his social media from March 16-19.









Shakib was banned from all cricketing activities for two years, with one of those suspended, last October. That first year will be completed during the T20 World Cup this year in Australia. -UNB





