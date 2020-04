China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd ( CHEC) representative Xu Du





China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd ( CHEC) representative Xu Duo handing over 10 tonnes of rice to Anwara Upazilla Nirbahi Officer Sheikh Zobair Ahmed for free distribution among the corona affected poor people, at his office recently. CHEC, an international company of China is the developer cum investor of "Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone (CEIZ)", a G2G basis project at Anwara Upazilla of Chattogram.