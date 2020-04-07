Asian firms rush to meet $69b in Q2 debt refinancing





The level of US dollar corporate debt due to mature in the region, including Japan and China, is the second highest on record and only slightly behind the $71.4 billion that was due during the same time last year.

Some of China's largest state-owned enterprises are the leading contenders to refinance debt with oil giant Sinopec Group, which has a 5-year bond worth $2.48 billion maturing in April while power utility State Grid has a three-year $898.5 million bond expiring at the same time, according to Refinitiv.

The data shows a Soft Bank Group (9984.T) bond worth $2.48 billion due to mature on April 18, and the conglomerate flagged it planned to carry out $41 billion worth of asset sales to buy back shares and pay down debt.

Australia's banks are likely to be active in the US dollar bond markets in the next few months with National Australia Bank (NAB.AX) and Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) having a combined $3.14 billion worth of bonds due to expire.

The rush of refinancing deals comes as Asia's debt markets are performing well behind the rest of the world.

Bankers said well known corporates should be able to refinance but lower rated companies and those with ratings considered 'on the edge' by ratings agencies could face trouble.

"Massive stimulus has been provided by governments worldwide as they seek to keep the wheels turning. It remains to be seen how this will translate into support for the more challenged credits in the coming weeks," said Raj Malhotra, head of Societe Generale's Asia Pacific debt capital markets (DCM) unit. -Reuters





















