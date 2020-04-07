|
Marico BD donates Tk 50 lakh to PM's Relief Fund
To support the government's efforts in the fight against COVID-19, Marico Bangladesh has contributed Tk. 50 lakh to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund on Sunday, says a press release.
Marico Bangladesh Managing Director Ashish Goupal accompanied with the company's Chief Financial Officer Elias Ahmed handed over a cheque for the amount to Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus at the Prime Minister's Office.
The donation was made in response to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's earlier call to stand beside the government in curbing the spread of COVID-19.