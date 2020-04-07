Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 April, 2020, 2:54 PM
Coronavirus death toll rises to 17 in BD, 41 new cases Bangabandhu's killer arrested Capt (sacked) Abdul Mazed sent to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj
Home Business

Banks asked to ensure encashment of NSCs, interest

Published : Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank on Sunday has asked all scheduled banks to facilitate encashment of national savings certificates and the payment of interest of such savings instruments during the ongoing general holidays when banks are operating on a limited scale.
The government in three phases has extended the general holidays until April 14 to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country. The central bank, however, has asked the banks to facilitate banking transactions on a limited scale for the interest of their clients. A BB circular issued on Sunday said.
An official of the central bank said that the facility was introduced as many families were solely dependent on returns of the national savings certificates. As of January this year, the outstanding issuance of NSCs by the government stood at Tk 2,93,333.44 crore.
The NSC holders, who have purchased the savings certificates through online after the launch of National Savings Scheme Online Management System in February last year, would not be able to avail the encashment facility as the NSC online system has remained closed.




All the scheduled banks were asked to operate their services on a limited scale from Sunday to Thursday during the government-announced holidays. During the curtailed bank transaction hours, customers would get scope for bank transactions from 10:00am to 1:00pm.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HSBC HK shareholders mull legal action over dividend suspension
Mercantile Bank Director A. S. M. Feroz Alam handing over a package
China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd ( CHEC) representative Xu Du
Oil edges down after Saudi Arabia, Russia delay meeting
Trump open to big oil tariffs, but doesn’t expect to need them
Japan to fight coronavirus with massive stimulus package
Asian firms rush to meet $69b in Q2 debt refinancing
Marico BD donates Tk 50 lakh to PM's Relief Fund


Latest News
Coronavirus death toll rises to 17 in BD, 41 new cases
Bangabandhu's killer Capt (sacked) Mazed sent to jail
Bangabandhu's killer Mazed kept in court's hajatkhana
Man killed in motorcycle collision
After Trump threat, India lifts ban on medicine export
Bangabandhu's killer Mazed produced before court
Habiganj on lockdown
3 Tabligh Jamaat men test positive for coronavirus
PM announces incentives for doctors, nurses, health workers
Bangabandhu's killer Abdul Mazed arrested after 45 years
Most Read News
Bangabandhu's killer Abdul Mazed arrested after 45 years
ACC official dies of coronavirus
BD sees highest 4 deaths in a day, surpasses 100 cases
UK declares £21 million for Bangladesh to fight COVID-19
6 of a family test positive for corona, home on lockdown
Coronavirus could cause calamity for poor countries
3 coronavirus deaths in country, 35 new cases: IEDCR
26 Bangladeshis in Singapore test positive in a day
Coronavirus Pandemic: Top News
Narayanganj on lockdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft