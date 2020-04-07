Banks asked to ensure encashment of NSCs, interest





The government in three phases has extended the general holidays until April 14 to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country. The central bank, however, has asked the banks to facilitate banking transactions on a limited scale for the interest of their clients. A BB circular issued on Sunday said.

An official of the central bank said that the facility was introduced as many families were solely dependent on returns of the national savings certificates. As of January this year, the outstanding issuance of NSCs by the government stood at Tk 2,93,333.44 crore.

The NSC holders, who have purchased the savings certificates through online after the launch of National Savings Scheme Online Management System in February last year, would not be able to avail the encashment facility as the NSC online system has remained closed.









All the scheduled banks were asked to operate their services on a limited scale from Sunday to Thursday during the government-announced holidays. During the curtailed bank transaction hours, customers would get scope for bank transactions from 10:00am to 1:00pm.





The Bangladesh Bank on Sunday has asked all scheduled banks to facilitate encashment of national savings certificates and the payment of interest of such savings instruments during the ongoing general holidays when banks are operating on a limited scale.The government in three phases has extended the general holidays until April 14 to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country. The central bank, however, has asked the banks to facilitate banking transactions on a limited scale for the interest of their clients. A BB circular issued on Sunday said.An official of the central bank said that the facility was introduced as many families were solely dependent on returns of the national savings certificates. As of January this year, the outstanding issuance of NSCs by the government stood at Tk 2,93,333.44 crore.The NSC holders, who have purchased the savings certificates through online after the launch of National Savings Scheme Online Management System in February last year, would not be able to avail the encashment facility as the NSC online system has remained closed.All the scheduled banks were asked to operate their services on a limited scale from Sunday to Thursday during the government-announced holidays. During the curtailed bank transaction hours, customers would get scope for bank transactions from 10:00am to 1:00pm.