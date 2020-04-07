BEPZA closes factories in 8 EPZs till April 14

Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority (BEPZA) has declared closure of all factories in all the eight export processing zones (EPZs) in the country from April 6 to 14, according to a notification in its website.

"The decision has been taken to stem the spread of coronavirus, which sarted taking tolls in Bangladesh as elsewhere in the world," said a BEPZA official.

Workers were also requested to stay at home during this time, without making purposeless movement outside," he said.





