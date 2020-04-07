S'pore unveils $3.5b in economic support to combat coronavirus





"This is an unprecedented budget for extraordinary times," Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat told parliament on Monday, just over a week after the city-state unveiled more than $30 billion in new support measures as it braces for its worst recession.

On Friday, Singapore said it will close schools and most workplaces for a month as part of stricter measures to curb a recent jump in coronavirus infections. Singapore has reported a total of 1,309 infections and six deaths from the coronavirus.

Heng said the new measures unveiled in the third budget will increase the total spending on coronavirus relief to S$59.9 bln or 12per cent of gross domestic product (GDP). He said Singapore will draw an additional S$4 billion from its past reserves to fund the new measures. -Reuters















