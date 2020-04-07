AIIB gives $404m loan to BD for cross-border connectivity



AIIB Vice President Investment Operations DJ Pandian

The upgrade of the country's national highway N2 between Sylhet and the Tamabil border crossing will improve overall commuter safety and reduce travel times for road users, including freight vehicles and buses, said the AIIB in a statement on Monday.

The 56.16 km Sylhet-Tamabil road, is part of the 286 km Dhaka-Narsingdi-Sylhet-Tamabil National Highway corridor.

The corridor is strategically important for subregional connectivity with seven northeastern states of India, as well as Bhutan, Myanmar and China, it said.

Project funds will go toward the construction, operation and maintenance of roads, in addition to institutional and project management support, according to a press release.

"As the first stand-alone transport project supported by AIIB in Bangladesh, the project will allow the Bank to gain experience in cross-border connectivity in South Asia," the press release quoted AIIB Vice President Investment Operations DJ Pandian as saying.

"At the same time, the project will allow the country to improve sustainability and potentially attract private sector participation and community involvement in road maintenance."

In 2018, Bangladesh received a $813,000 non-reimbursable grant from AIIB's Special Fund to assist with the project's preparation. Established in 2016, the Fund is a multi-donor facility with the primary purpose of supporting eligible AIIB members, especially low-income members, prepare bankable infrastructure projects.

The latest investment brings AIIB's total commitment in Bangladesh to $898 million.















