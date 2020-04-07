Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 April, 2020, 2:53 PM
Coronavirus death toll rises to 17 in BD, 41 new cases Bangabandhu's killer arrested Capt (sacked) Abdul Mazed sent to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj
Home Business

AIIB gives $404m loan to BD for cross-border connectivity

Published : Tuesday, 7 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Business Correspondent

AIIB Vice President Investment Operations DJ Pandian

AIIB Vice President Investment Operations DJ Pandian

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a $404 million loan for Bangladesh to improve the country's intercity travel and cross-border connectivity.
The upgrade of the country's national highway N2 between Sylhet and the Tamabil border crossing will improve overall commuter safety and reduce travel times for road users, including freight vehicles and buses, said the AIIB in a statement on Monday.
The 56.16 km Sylhet-Tamabil road, is part of the 286 km Dhaka-Narsingdi-Sylhet-Tamabil National Highway corridor.
The corridor is strategically important for subregional connectivity with seven northeastern states of India, as well as Bhutan, Myanmar and China, it said.
Project funds will go toward the construction, operation and maintenance of roads, in addition to institutional and project management support, according to a press release.
"As the first stand-alone transport project supported by AIIB in Bangladesh, the project will allow the Bank to gain experience in cross-border connectivity in South Asia," the press release quoted AIIB Vice President Investment Operations DJ Pandian as saying.
"At the same time, the project will allow the country to improve sustainability and potentially attract private sector participation and community involvement in road maintenance."
In 2018, Bangladesh received a $813,000 non-reimbursable grant from AIIB's Special Fund to assist with the project's preparation. Established in 2016, the Fund is a multi-donor facility with the primary purpose of supporting eligible AIIB members, especially low-income members, prepare bankable infrastructure projects.
The latest investment brings AIIB's total commitment in Bangladesh to $898 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HSBC HK shareholders mull legal action over dividend suspension
Mercantile Bank Director A. S. M. Feroz Alam handing over a package
China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd ( CHEC) representative Xu Du
Oil edges down after Saudi Arabia, Russia delay meeting
Trump open to big oil tariffs, but doesn’t expect to need them
Japan to fight coronavirus with massive stimulus package
Asian firms rush to meet $69b in Q2 debt refinancing
Marico BD donates Tk 50 lakh to PM's Relief Fund


Latest News
Coronavirus death toll rises to 17 in BD, 41 new cases
Bangabandhu's killer Capt (sacked) Mazed sent to jail
Bangabandhu's killer Mazed kept in court's hajatkhana
Man killed in motorcycle collision
After Trump threat, India lifts ban on medicine export
Bangabandhu's killer Mazed produced before court
Habiganj on lockdown
3 Tabligh Jamaat men test positive for coronavirus
PM announces incentives for doctors, nurses, health workers
Bangabandhu's killer Abdul Mazed arrested after 45 years
Most Read News
Bangabandhu's killer Abdul Mazed arrested after 45 years
ACC official dies of coronavirus
BD sees highest 4 deaths in a day, surpasses 100 cases
UK declares £21 million for Bangladesh to fight COVID-19
6 of a family test positive for corona, home on lockdown
Coronavirus could cause calamity for poor countries
3 coronavirus deaths in country, 35 new cases: IEDCR
26 Bangladeshis in Singapore test positive in a day
Coronavirus Pandemic: Top News
Narayanganj on lockdown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft