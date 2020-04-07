FBCCI, MCCI, BUILD, BEF, PKI hail PM's stimulus package





FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim in a statement has described the package as "targeted and focused", saying it would help all sectors to mitigate problems.

Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and Bangladesh Employers Federation (BEF) lauded the stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday to save the businesses and livelihoods from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

"MCCI and BEF and their members are extremely grateful to the Prime Minister for making this very timely and bold response to stimulate the economy and ensure the possible devastating impact of COVID-19 on the country's economy," said a MCCI press release.

Another private think tank Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) has also hailed the stimulus packages and said the package has highlighted some of the economic impacts and outlined the action plan to fight against the potential negative impact of COVID-19.

Her timely action plan will be able to bailout the national economy from facing the brink, BUILD further said.

FBCCI President Fazle Fahim said: "This stimulus package will be utilized in a targeted and focused way in micro, small, medium and large enterprises and in agriculture, manufacturing and service sectors."

Through an efficient implementation of the package the economy will stay stable. This stimulus package will act as a catalyst to do so," he added.

The Prime Minister had earlier announced a Taka 5,000 crore incentive package for paying the salaries and allowances of export-oriented industries' workers and employees. On Sunday, she added another Tk 67,750 crore in four fresh financial stimulus packages.

The total financial assistance now stands at Taka 72,750 crore, which is nearly 2.52 percent of GDP. "The package envisages higher government spending in the context of current downtrend in exports and consumer spending.

The plan has also focused on ensuring workers' livelihood and their food security adding if a worker becomes unemployed and even goes to his village that particular person will also get salary, allowances and food from the government for six months.

BUILD in its press release said the outbreak would affect the present economic growth and flow of private investment in different sectors, including hotel, restaurant, aviation and transportation.

Apprehending the fall in export, shrink of domestic market, remittance inflow, and fall in purchasing power of people as the lockdown of SMEs and large industries will impact the economy and disrupt supply chain, BUILD said the big financial stimulus package of Taka 72,750 crore would be able to stop the major setback in the national economy.

The organization laid emphasis on extension of Export Development Fund (EDF), reducing interest rate, tax and VAT relief and support package for SMEs and other industries and servicessector. This support is essential to work as a moral boost to the private sector and maintaining investment flow, it said.

Bangladesh Public Key Infrastructure(PKI) Forum welcomed the Prime Minister's stimulus package of Taka 72,750 crore to mitigate the impact of coronavirus on the national economy.

'We congratulate the government of the Prime Minister Sheik Hasina for generously and promptly offering the 'Stimulus Package' in the midst of the COVID 19 shock. It is well-thought out, deliberate and substantial to achieve the desired objective," said Bangladesh PKI Forum President A K M Shamsuddoha in a press release issued on Sunday.















