Monday, 6 April, 2020, 8:58 PM
City supershops, kitchen markets asked to shut by 7pm      
Spain’s corona death toll rises

Published : Monday, 6 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

MADRID, Apr 5: The rate of new coronavirus infections and deaths in Spain slowed again on Sunday as the country, suffering from one of the world's worst outbreaks of the pandemic, began its fourth week under a near-total lockdown.
Deaths from the highly infectious COVID-19 respiratory disease rose to 12,418 on Saturday - the second-highest worldwide after Italy. However, the toll of 674 people who died during the past 24 hours was down from Saturday's 809 and well below Thursday's daily record of 950, the Health Ministry said.
Sunday's rise represented a 6% increase in total deaths, about half the rate reported a week ago.
The total number of registered infections rose to 130,759 from Saturday's 124,736.
"Today I unite (with colleagues) to give a small message of hope," said General Miguel Angel Villaroya, chief of the defence staff, during a coronavirus briefing on Sunday. "We are on the right track and we will beat it (the virus)."     -REUTERS


