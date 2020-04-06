Video
Pope urges courage as global death toll tops 65,000

Published : Monday, 6 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Pope Francis deliver a homily during Palm Sunday mass behind closed doors at St. Peter's Basilica in The Vatican, during the lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. photo : AFP

ROME, Apr 5: Pope Francis appealed on Sunday for courage in the face of the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed more than 65,000 lives across the globe in just three months.
US President Donald Trump has already warned Americans to brace for a "very horrendous" number of deaths in the coming days, as the number of confirmed cases there surged past 300,000 -- the highest in the world.
The deadly march of the virus has left about half the planet confined to their homes, drastically altering life for billions of people and plunging the global economy into deep recession.
With over 1.2 million people confirmed to be infected, the virus is also putting massive pressure on healthcare services in nations both rich and poor which are struggling to find enough staff and equipment.
Despite Trump's bleak warning for the United States, there were glimmers of hope in hard-hit Italy, ground zero for COVID-19 in Europe, and in Spain.
Pope Francis, who himself has been tested twice for the new coronavirus, delivered Palm Sunday mass by livestream with Saint Peter's Square empty of the usual huge crowds.    -AFP


