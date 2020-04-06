Video
Monday, 6 April, 2020
Rouhani says low-risk economic activities to resume from Apr 11 amid coronavirus

Published : Monday, 6 April, 2020

DUBAI, Apr 5: Iran's president said on Sunday "low-risk" economic activities would resume from April 11 in the Middle Eastern country worst-affected by the new coronavirus.
Iran has been struggling to curb the spread of the highly infectious respiratory disease known as COVID-19 but authorities are also concerned that measures to limit public life to contain the virus could wreck an already sanctions-battered economy.
"Under the supervision of the health ministry, all those low-risk economic activities will resume from Saturday," President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised meeting, adding that "those activities will resume in Tehran from April 18".
"Two thirds of all Iranian government employees will work out of the office from Saturday...The decision does not contradict stay at home advice by the health authorities."
Rouhani did not spell what he meant by low-risk activity, but said the suspension of "high-risk activities" - schools, universities and various social, cultural, sports and religious events would be extended to April 18.
The health ministry said on Sunday the Islamic Republic's death toll from COVID-19 had reached 3,603 among a total of 58,226 infected people. The daily death toll has been rising by at least 100.    -REUTERS


