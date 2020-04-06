Prepare for ‘toughest week’ of coronavirus pandemic yet

Video
Trump Warns Americans

Published : Monday, 6 April, 2020

WASHINGTON, Apr 5: At his daily briefing, Trump said "there will be death" in a grim assessment of the days ahead.
He sought to reassure the worst-hit states, promising medical supplies and military personnel to combat the virus.
But in contrast to his warning, Trump suggested easing social-distancing guidelines for Easter.
"We have to open our country again," Trump told a news conference at the White House on Saturday. "We don't want to be doing this for months and months and months."
Trump's calls to relax restrictions came on the day confirmed coronavirus infections in the US surpassed 300,000, the highest number in the world.
As of Saturday, there were almost 8,500 deaths from Covid-19 in the US, with most in New York state.
New York state recorded 630 more deaths, another daily record that takes its toll to 3,565. The state now has almost as many cases - more than 113,000 - as the whole of Italy, one of the countries worst-hit by coronavirus.
What did President Trump say?
President Trump gave a candid assessment of what lies ahead for the US in the coming weeks.
"This will be probably the toughest week between this week and next week, and there will be a lot of death, unfortunately, but a lot less death than if this wasn't done," Trump said.
To support states, Trump said his administration would be deploying a "tremendous amount of military, thousands of soldiers, medical workers, professionals".
The military personnel will "soon" be advised of their assignments, he said, adding that "1,000 military personnel" were being deployed to New York City.
Trump also addressed his use of the Defence Production Act, a Korean-War-era law that gives him powers to control the production and supply of US-made medical products.    -BBC


