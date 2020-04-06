SC yet to complete inquiry into misconduct of 3 HC judges





The Supreme Court (SC) is silent about the progress of the inquiry or whether or not any inquiry was held at all.

Senior lawyers say the Supreme Court should come to a decision immediately on whether the judges have committed any misconduct or corruption otherwise, the delay will create confusion in the minds of the public.

On August 22 last year three HC judges had been asked to refrain from discharging judicial activities on charge of misconduct and corruption and their names were dropped from the court cause-list.

'The decision of keeping three honourable judges away from judicial activities was conveyed to them on advice from the Honourable President against the backdrop of a primary inquiry against them. And then they prayed for leave,' said in a press release on the day issued by the Supreme Court.

The three judges are Justice Salma Masud Chowdhury, Justice Kazi Rezaul Haque and Justice AKM Zahirul Haque.

‘According to sources the three HC judges were on leave for few days. After that they came to their respective offices (Khaskamra) regularly during the office time of the Supreme Court.

Sources said a three-member committee, headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmood Hossain, is conducting an inquiry into the matter. The report will be submitted to the President as soon as the inquiry is complete.









Law Minister Adv Anisul Haque told the Daily Observer on April 4 that inquiry on the allegation against the three judges is the matter of the Honourable President and Chief Justice. I do not know anything about it. '

Replying to a question about the procedure of the allegation the Law Minister said, "I do not know whether it is being initiated or not."

Meanwhile, special officer and spokesman of the Supreme Court Mohammad Saifur Rahman said he has no information about the inquiry.

