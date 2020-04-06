Video
Monday, 6 April, 2020, 8:57 PM
12 killed in Kashmir violence amid virus lockdown

Published : Monday, 6 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

SRINAGAR, Apr 5: Nine suspected militants and three soldiers were killed in two separate incidents in Indian-administered Kashmir, officials said on Sunday, as authorities enforced a lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kashmir, a restive region claimed by nuclear rivals India and Pakistan, had already been under a long-running curfew imposed to quell unrest as New Delhi scrapped the Himalayan valley's semi-autonomous status on August 5.
Indian army spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said five armed militants were killed early Sunday in the northern Keran area close to the de facto border known as the Line of Control (LoC) that divides the disputed territory with Pakistan. The clashes also left three soldiers dead and critically injured several more, he said in a brief statement.    -AFP


